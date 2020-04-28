Left Menu
Cops who arrested rioters in Bengaluru test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 28-04-2020 11:26 IST
Cops who arrested rioters in Bengaluru test negative for COVID-19

Over 100 policemen, who were attacked by an angry mob when they had gone to a minority dominated area in the city to quarantine some people, have tested negative for coronavirus, a top police official said on Tuesday. Of the 126 miscreants arrested, five had tested positive creating a scare not only in Padarayanapura, but also among the police personnel who apprehended them and the staff at the Ramanagara district jail, where they were initially lodged.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, "Led by our Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, over 100 of us policemen who had ventured into Padrayanapura underwent the Covid 19 Test and to much relief came Negative. Blessings of Bangaloreans." On April 19, a police team had gone to Padarayanapura locality with some health officials to quarantine 43 people, who were the primary and secondary contacts of a COVID-19 patient, and were thrashed by a violent crowd. Five cases were registered in this connection and 126 were arrested.

