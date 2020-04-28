Left Menu
Shailesh Haribhakti appointed Chairmanof IBSFINtech

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:12 IST
Shailesh Haribhakti appointed Chairmanof IBSFINtech

Fintech company IBSFINtech has announced that Shailesh Haribhakti has been appointed as its Chairman. IBSFINtech MD and CEO, C M Grover, said the company sees a great mentor for the management and the company in Haribhakti.

Haribhakti said after COVID-19, digitisation and automation of critical functions of a corporate will be the way forward. IBSFINtech has the tailwind now, playing the leadership role in preparing the corporates for the after-COVID-19 new world order, he was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Manjunath, ED & CTO, said: We are continuously enhancing our robust product offerings with the latest in technology, including Blockchain, AI, ML, RPA, Analytics to prepare the corporates for the after-COVID-19 era. PTI RS ROH ROH.

