Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two temple priests hacked to death in UP; Adityanath takes note of incident

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:29 IST
Two temple priests hacked to death in UP; Adityanath takes note of incident

Two priests of a Shiva temple in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh were found murdered on Tuesday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish (55) and Shersingh (45) of Pagauna village, they said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious view of the incident and directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit and submit a detailed report. According to the police, a youth of the same village identified as Murari alias Raju had stolen some equipment belonging to the priests two days ago. The youth, a drug addict, was pulled up for his act, they said. The police said the youth hacked the two priests to death. “The youth moving around with a sword was spotted by the villagers. They caught him about 2 kms from the scene of crime,” a police official said

“The youth is a drug addict. He was under the influence of drugs and in a naked state when caught by the villagers,” he added

PTI SAB SRY

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

European stocks inch higher as positive earnings counter oil, Wirecard slump

European shares hovered near two-week highs on Tuesday as a slate of strong earnings reports from companies, including Novartis and UBS, outweighed a slump in oil prices and shares of Wirecard.The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1 by 0722 G...

UK says some children have died from syndrome linked to COVID-19

Some children in the United Kingdom with no underlying health conditions have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome which researchers believe to be linked to COVID-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. Italian and British medi...

German economy to contract by 6.6% in 2020 - Ifo

German economic institute Ifo on Tuesday said it expected the economy to contract by 6.6 in 2020 year-on-year due to the coronavirus pandemic.It said Europes largest economy shrank by 1.9 in the first three months of 2020 and is expecting a...

Priyanka Gandhi demands probe into spate of killings in UP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that 100 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh in the first 15 days of April and demanded a thorough probe in the cases as well as into the merciless killing of two prie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020