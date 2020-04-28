Two temple priests hacked to death in UP; Adityanath takes note of incident

Two priests of a Shiva temple in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh were found murdered on Tuesday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish (55) and Shersingh (45) of Pagauna village, they said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious view of the incident and directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit and submit a detailed report. According to the police, a youth of the same village identified as Murari alias Raju had stolen some equipment belonging to the priests two days ago. The youth, a drug addict, was pulled up for his act, they said. The police said the youth hacked the two priests to death. “The youth moving around with a sword was spotted by the villagers. They caught him about 2 kms from the scene of crime,” a police official said

“The youth is a drug addict. He was under the influence of drugs and in a naked state when caught by the villagers,” he added

PTI SAB SRY