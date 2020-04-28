Left Menu
Secondary contact of Markaz attendee tests COVID-19 positive in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a secondary contact of a Markaz attendee has tested COVID-19 positive in the state.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:35 IST
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a secondary contact of a Markaz attendee has tested COVID-19 positive in the state. "Alert ~ A 16-year-old girl from Salmara Bongaingaon, secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested COVID-19 positive. The number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 36. However active hospital cases are 8," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

One person has died due to COVID-19 in the state while 27 persons have recovered from the disease. A total of 29,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Around 23 per cent of those who tested positive, i.e., 6,869 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. There are 21,632 active cases of COVID-19 and 934 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

