Woman lodged at Tihar Jail on murder charges commits suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:04 IST
A 35-year-old woman, facing murder charges, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a Tihar Jail cell, police said on Tuesday. Praveen alias Kavita was an inmate of the Central Jail-6 at the Tihar prison since April 25. She was arrested for allegedly killing her father-in-law and mother-in-law along with her husband, they said.

Doctors at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital declared the woman brought dead, police said, adding that the reason of death has been stated as hanging. On the intervening night of April 26 and April 27, Praveen was found hanging from an exhaust fan at the Tihar Jail No. 6. She had used her dupatta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said The officer said that an inquest proceeding in underway.

Praveen had also tried to commit suicide after killing her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Purohit said He said a case was registered against the couple at the Chhawla police station under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 309 (attempt to suicide), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Her husband Satish, who was also arrested in the case, was unemployed and financially dependent on his parents. He along with his wife killed his parents over a property dispute, police said.

