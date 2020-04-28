DCW counsellor, driver placed under quarantine after rescue of woman later found COVID-19 positive

A counsellor of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) and a driver have been put under quarantine after they rescued a woman who was later found COVID-19 positive, the panel said on Tuesday

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has written to Delhi Health secretary Padmini Singla, informing her about the matter and asking her to ensure thorough contact tracing. On April 24, the DCW counsellor had rescued a woman who was confined by her parents for allegedly marrying against their wishes with the help of police personnel from KN Katju Marg police station. The woman was handed over to her husband and they both travelled to Panipat. However, they met with an accident after which they were admitted to a hospital. The woman tested positive for coronavirus when her examination was done at the hospital, the panel said. The DCW has shared a list of persons who came in direct or secondary contact with the woman, including the police personnel. The woman counsellor and the mobile van driver have been placed under quarantine, it said.