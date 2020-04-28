Maha: Police bust gamblers in hi-tech raid

A drone came handy for the police in busting gamblers who had ensconced themselves in a secluded spot near here in Maharashtra notwithstanding the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. After receiving a tip-off on Saturday evening about a group of 25 men indulged in gambling near Kolapa village, a team of police personnel conducted surveillance of the area through a drone and took their positions, the official said.

The raid was strategised with the help of the footage provided by the drone camera, he said, adding that none of the gamblers could escape as police had already sealed the possible exit routes. Police seized Rs 1.55 lakh in cash from the accused, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added..