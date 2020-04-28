Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:24 IST
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 937, cases climb to 29,974
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 937 and the number of cases climbed to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 51 deaths and 1,594 cases since Monday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22,010, while 7,026 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Thus, 23.44 per cent of the infected people have recovered so far, a senior Health Ministry official said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Central allocation of cooking cost under Mid-day meal enhanced to Rs. 8100 Cr.

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank along with Minister of State for HRD, Shri Sanjay Dhotre interacted with Education Ministers and Education Secretaries of all the States through video conferencing today. Education Ministers ...

Science News Roundup: New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaks; Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New York maps coronavirus genome to help track future outbreaksScientists at New York Citys health department have begun to analyze the novel coronaviruss genetic material to allow them ...

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 8 in J-K: cases rise to 565

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to eight after an 80-year-old woman died of the disease at a hospital here on Tuesday, even as the union territory reported 19 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, taking its tally ...

523 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

There are a total of 523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka informed on Tuesday. It informed that there are 295 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka presently, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020