People violate social distancing norms in Noida to buy essentials

People flouted the social distancing norm here as they flocked to a market here to buy fruits and vegetables earlier on Tuesday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:44 IST
People violate social distancing norms in Noida to buy essentials
People violate social distancing norms, other guidelines while buying essentials in Noida. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People crowded the market at Harola, sector 4 to buy fruits and vegetables. Some people, including vendors were seen without masks or handkerchiefs.

Governments of different states have asked all the citizens to avoid large gatherings, maintain social distancing and take necessary precautionary measures to avoid the further spread of the virus. The World Health Organisation has also advised all to maintain social distancing in order to avoid the infection. (ANI)

