Left Menu
Development News Edition

During lockdown, EPFO settles about 13 lakh claims including 7.40 lakh COVID-19 claims under PMGKY package

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), under Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, has settled a total of 12.91 lakhs claims, including 7.40 lakhs COVID-19 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:50 IST
During lockdown, EPFO settles about 13 lakh claims including 7.40 lakh COVID-19 claims under PMGKY package
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), under Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, has settled a total of 12.91 lakhs claims, including 7.40 lakhs COVID-19 claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package. This involves disbursal of a total amount of Rs 4684.52 crores which includes Rs 2367.65 crores COVID claims under the PMGKY package.

"As on April 27, Rs 875.52 crores have been disbursed to 79,743 PF Members as an advance for COVID-19 by the exempted PF Trusts under this Scheme, with 222 private sector establishments disbursing Rs 338.23 crores to 54,641 beneficiaries, 76 public sector establishments disbursing Rs 524.75 crores to 24,178 beneficiaries and 23 cooperative sector establishments disbursing Rs12.54 crores to 924 claimants," the government said in a release. Tata Consultancy Services Mumbai, HCL Technologies Limited Gurugram and HDFC Bank Mumbai are the top three exempted establishments in the private sector, both in terms of "number of claims settled" and "amount disbursed".

In the public sector, ONGC Dehradun, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Neyveli and BHEL Trichy are the top 3 exempted establishments to have settled the maximum number of COVID-19 advance claims; whereas, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Neyveli, ONGC Dehradun and Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant Vishakhapatnam are top three establishments in terms of the amount disbursed to EPF members. The provision for a special withdrawal from the EPF Scheme to fight COVID-19 pandemic is part of the PMGKY scheme announced by the government and an urgent notification on the matter was made to introduce a para 68 L (3) of the EPF Scheme on March 28.

Under this provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount standing to member's credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

U.S. appeals court judges grilled a Trump administration lawyer on Tuesday about its arguments that the House of Representatives cannot sue to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holding arguments by phone, the U.S. Court of...

French soccer, other sports competitions will not resume before September - PM

French professional soccer, rugby and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday, in comments that appeared to call an end to their 2019-20 seasons.The French football...

Mamata realised 'solo show' not working, formed panel to deal with COVID-19 crisis: WB BJP

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said she formed a four-member panel to combat the COVID-19 menace, after realising that her solo show wasnt working and the situation was get...

Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital ICU with colon infection

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital with a colon infection, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The 53-year-old, who is at the Kokilaben Dhir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020