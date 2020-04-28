Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram govt making arrangements to bring back about 700 stranded Mizos from N-E states: CM

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:34 IST
Mizoram govt making arrangements to bring back about 700 stranded Mizos from N-E states: CM

The Mizoram government is making arrangements to bring back about 700 Mizo people stranded in four states of the northeastern region between April 30 and May 2, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Tuesday. In a video message, Zoramthanga said, the state government had approached the Union Home Ministry with the proposal following which the MHA had advised it to consult the respective state governments.

"As per the MHA advice, we contacted all the respective state governments, which gave its consent to the proposal for bring back the stranded people," he said. The duration of the process to bring them back may extend beyond May 2 if it is not completed within the scheduled time, he said.

The chief minister said about 693 people of the state are stranded in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. About 154 Mizos are stranded in Assam, 318 in Manipur, 201 in Meghalaya and 20 in Tripura due to the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25.

According to the chief minister, the returnees will be put under quarantine for 14 days at the nearest designated quarantine facility after undergoing medical screening or rapid test. They will be placed under home quarantine after being discharged from institutional quarantine facilities and if anybody tests positive during screening they would be sent to designated Covid-19 hospital for treatment, he said.

Zoramthanga also said that the government would arrange vehicles for the stranded people who do not have vehicles, and those who posses private vehicles will be allowed to return on their own. He iterated that Mizoram would go by what the Centre decides on extension of the ongoing lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

"Though Mizoram has detected only one case so far, the state is still vulnerable to the virus due to cases in neighbouring states and strict vigilance should be maintained along the borders," he said. Zoramthanga also thanked doctors, frontline workers, NGOs, village or local level task forces and other stakeholders for their effort to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

French soccer, other sports competitions will not resume before September - PM

The French 2019-20 soccer season and other 2019-20 professional sports competitions will not be allowed to resume before September, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.The 2019-2020 season of professional sport...

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a historic dispute between the Trump administration and the U.S. House of Representatives over how much power Congress has to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holdin...

Azhar Ali auctions triple-ton bat, 2017 Champions Trophy jersey to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has decided to auction his bat with which he had used during his Test triple ton against West Indies along with his national jersey to raise funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 2.1 lakhs g...

14 BSF personnel in Chhattisgarh test negative for COVID-19

Fourteen Border Security Force BSF jawans deployed in Chhattisgarh have tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday after they reached there from Agra two days back, officials said. The troops, however, will be under quarantine for 14 days, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020