Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF man dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi in first such case among CAPFs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:51 IST
CRPF man dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi in first such case among CAPFs

A 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died on Tuesday due to coronavirus infection, officials said. This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for upkeep of internal security and border guarding.

The sub-inspector (SI) rank official was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being detected positive for the virus. "The 55-year-old personnel breathed his last on Tuesday at about 4 pm due to COVID-19 infection. He was posted with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi," a senior official said.

Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of the trooper. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of brave Sub-Inspector Mohammed Ikram Hussain who was fighting the coronavirus infection." "He fought the disease bravely till the end. His contribution to service and internal security of the country will continue to inspire citizens," Shah tweeted.

The minister said he talked to the family of the official day before yesterday over phone to know about his well being. "Losing a brave soldier is an irreparable loss for us.The entire country and the central government are with his family in this moment of grief," he wrote.

The trooper, who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam, was suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, he said. At least 45 other personnel from this battalion have been admitted with coronavirus infection and they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague who was found positive in their camp.

About 400 CRPF personnel and their families have been tested for COVID-19 in connection with this chain in Delhi, officials said. CRPF chief A P Maheshwari and few other senior officials had also gone into quarantine early this month after a doctor of the force was detected positive for the viral disease. They later joined work.

There have been a few positive cases in other CAPFs like the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force. Some among them have been cured. The CRPF is country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks and it is designated as the lead internal security force apart from the mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorist duties in the Kashmir valley. CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari said in a tweet that the official "contracted the viral infection in the line of duty".

"He faced it valiantly but succumbed. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the family in hour of grief and reiterate our commitment to the people," he said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

K-pop band BTS cancels world tour over coronavirus concerns

The famous South Korean pop band BTS on Tuesday called off its world tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The management of the band confirmed the cancellation of their world tour to Variety magazine.This comes weeks after the seve...

Sealing borders:BJP MLA accuses Kerala CM of 'double standards'

The BJP MLA from Mangaluru South, D Vedavyas Kamath, has criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for adopting double standards on the issue of sealing the border between states in the wake of COVID-19 spread. In a tweet, Kamath sa...

143 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, three deaths

143 coronavirus patients were detected in the Pune district since previous night, taking the total number of cases in the district to 1,491, a health official said on Tuesday. With three COVID-19 patients dying on Tuesday, the death toll in...

DHCBA gives suggestions to HC on graded plan for courts' functioning

The Delhi High Court Bar Association DHCBA has suggested commencement of regular and normal court working in a phased manner with compliance of social distancing norms and wearing of masks after withdrawal of Corona-19 lockdown. The assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020