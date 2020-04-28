Left Menu
Sanitation workers honoured for excellent work during COVID-19 outbreak in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:00 IST
Forty frontline sanitation workers were honoured in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Tuesday for their excellent work during the coronavirus outbreak.  State Urban Development minister Sarveen Choudhary gave citations, gloves, masks, sanitisers, soaps, reflective jackets, ration kits and face shields to them

Benmore councillor Kimi Sood said,"Appreciation certificates have been given to workers of wards number 16 and 17. All this has motivated the frontline workers who are working selflessly for us. Salute to them." Shimla mayor Satya Koundal, MC commissioner Pankaj Rai, Jakhoo councillor Archana Dhawan, Joint Commissioner Ajit and health officer Dr Surekha were also present on the occasion.

