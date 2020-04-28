Partnership between India, Canada vital to fighting COVID-19 pandemic: PM

Partnership between India, Canada vital to fighting COVID-19 pandemic: PMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, Modi said he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
"Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times," he said. "Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic, including through medical research and supply chain management," the prime minister said.
