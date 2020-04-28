Left Menu
IMCT visits GHMC hq; enquires about facilities for migrant workers

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:35 IST
The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), currently visiting Telangana to assess the COVID-19 situation, on Tuesday enquired about the provision of food and other facilities to migrant workers in shelter homes in the city, distribution of food to the needy, among others. The Central team, led by Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, inspected the control room set up in the head office of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The team enquired about the functions of the control room, the facilities provided to the migrant workers in shelter homes, distribution of food and response to the suspected COVID-19 calls,a GHMC release said. A GHMC official explained in detail about the functioning of the 'control room' (24x7) and the supply of food to the needy through mobile vehicles, it said.

The team made a call to the field staff and asked about, to whom they have supplied food and how many on a particular day. The reply was tallied with the data provided by the control room, it said.

"...the Central team appreciated the functioning of control room, and providing shelter and food to the migrant workers by the GHMC," it said. TheGHMC official showed video clipping of ministers and other public representatives encouraging the field staff who are rendering services in the fight to combat COVID-19 by having lunch with the workers.

In the evening, the team visited a hospital at King Koti and the Victory Play Ground in the city and enquired with those taking shelter there about provision of food and health check-up. The migrant workers informed that the provision of food and other facilities, including regular health check-ups and arrangement of a TV in a hall are good.

The IMCT began its visit to the state on April 25. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on April 25 made a detailed presentation on the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

