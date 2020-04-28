Left Menu
No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in five days

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:06 IST
(Eds: Updating figure in para 4) Shimla, Apr 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past five days, a senior health official said on Tuesday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state and the number of active cases is 10, the official said.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2. "Of the 285 samples sent for testing on Tuesday, 278 tested negative for the infection while reports of the rest are awaited," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) at Palampur in Kangra, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan. Four active cases from Una, two cases each from Chamba and Hamirpur and one case each from Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at Tanda's RPGMC, Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur and the Katha's ESIC in Baddi.

Twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur have recovered from the infection so far. Four patients were taken to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

