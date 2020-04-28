Left Menu
CM Yogi interacts with students brought back from Kota amid lockdown

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday interacted with students who returned from the Rajasthan's Kota amid the lockdown.The state government has fecilitated their return by pressing into service several of its buses.

28-04-2020
CM Yogi interacts with students brought back from Kota amid lockdown
CM Yogi interacts with students brought back from Kota amid lockdown. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI):Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday interacted with students who returned from the Rajasthan's Kota amid the lockdown.The state government has fecilitated their return by pressing into service several of its buses. "As students, you must be aware of COVID-19 pandemic. The disease doesn't discriminate, whenever carelessness occurs, people might get infected. In the country, whereever carelessness occurred, the virus spread," said CM Yogi in the video conference with the students.

CM Yogi further mentioned countries such as USA, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Turkey, Iran, which have been affected by the virus. "When I think about India with a population of 135 crores; I would first thank PM Modi for his timely measures that were taken for everyone's safety. The timely lockdown helped curb the further spread of the disease," he added.

CM Yogi said that it was a challenge to get back all the students, and to ensure every student safe return, a plan was made by the administration and shared with central and Rajasthan governments, and was implemented. He also asked students to continue their studies online. CM Yogi also said that the UP government has taken various precautionary measures to fight COVID-19 spread. He further said people are facing problems, but this is for a better future. He appealed to all the students to follow all government advisories. He then suggested students to download Aarogya Setu app and take necessary precautions. (ANI)

