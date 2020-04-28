Left Menu
Two die of coronavirus in Rajasthan; state's death toll now 52

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:43 IST
Two people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday even as the state recorded 102 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,364, an official said. The virus has so far killed 52 people in the state, with Jaipur alone accounting for 27 deaths.

"One death each has been reported in Kota and Jodhpur. As many as 102 fresh cases have been reported in 10 districts of the state, including 26 in Jaipur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Besides Jaipur, deaths have been reported in Jodhpur (25), Kota (24), Ajmer (11), Tonk (8), Dholpur (4) and one each in Udaipur, Sikar, Nagaur and Banswara.

A 90-year-old patient who was found positive for COVID-19 on April 14 was discharged from a hospital on Tuesday after he was cured, Singh said. The patient had also heart and kidney problems. A total of 2,364 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state so far.

Singh said so far 770 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, and 584 among them have been discharged from hospitals. Jaipur has reported the highest 859 cases, followed by Jodhpur at 400.

Singh said the government has launched the 'Mobile OPD' initiative and healthcare professionals are reaching out to people in 422 vans to provide healthcare facility at doorsteps. About 50,000 residents of curfew-bound areas and other remote places have been served over the last three days, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran and admitted to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under a lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

