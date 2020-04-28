Left Menu
Development News Edition

102 more COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan, state's count now at 2,364

A total of 102 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,364 on Tuesday, the state Health Department said in a media bulletin.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:44 IST
102 more COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan, state's count now at 2,364
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 102 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,364 on Tuesday, the state Health Department said in a media bulletin. According to the media bulletin, Out of the 102 new cases, 26 were reported from Jaipur, 25 from Jodhpur, 24 from Kota, 11 from Ajmer, 8 from Tonk, 4 from Dholpur and 1 each from Banswara, Nagaur, Sikar and Udaipur districts.

2 deaths have been reported today, taking the death toll to 52 in the state. So far, 770 people have recovered from the COVID-19 disease and 584 people have been discharged, the bulletin informed.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that there has been "progress in COVID-19 recoveries in the state". "We are also increasing our capacity to do COVID-19 tests. In one week's time, we will be able to do 10,000 tests per day," he said. With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Awantipora police seizes 26 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders

The Jammu and Kashmir police has impounded 26 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders amid the lockdown. In the jurisdiction of PS Awantipora, police seized 13 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magis...

COVID-19: Death toll crosses 1,000 with over 31k confirmed cases; Govt says no evidence of plasma therapy being a cure

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Tuesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharahstra, Gujarat and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for any immediate cure were dashed after the He...

YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Incs Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact-checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic. The i...

AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans. People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.Several state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020