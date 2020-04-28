Left Menu
18 people lost their lives in road accidents in Delhi from March 25-April 27: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:51 IST
As many as 18 people lost their lives in road accidents across the national capital since the lockdown was imposed on March 25 to April 27, police said on Tuesday. Seventeen accidents took place from March 25 to April 27 which claimed 18 lives, they said.

From January 1, 2020 to April 15 this year, 298 people have been killed in 294 road accidents while in 2019, a total of 569 people were killed in 559 road accidents from January 1 to April 30,  a senior police officer said. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued 4,54,438 challans for over speeding from March 25 to April 26, the officer said. The data shared by police earlier showed that the heinous crimes decreased by over 70 per cent in the national capital from April 1-15 in comparison to the same period last year. It said 221 cases of heinous crimes were registered in 2019 from April 1-15 while during the same period in 2020, 66 such cases were registered.

Last year from April 1 to April 15, the total cases registered were 10,579 while the total number of cases reported in 2020 during the same time period was 2,574. Reports of cases of murder and rape have reduced by over 75 per cent, the data showed. In the first two weeks of April in 2020, four cases of murder and 21 cases of rape were registered in Delhi while in the same time period last year, 19 cases of murder and 93 cases of rape were registered..

