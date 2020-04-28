Delhi's COVID-19 cases stand at 3,314, containment zones now at 100

With 206 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number in the national capital surged to 3,314, while a part of Shaheen Bagh was added into the list of Containment zones. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, there are 2,182 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital. As many as 201 people have recovered today, taking the total number of recovered people to 1,078.

No new death was reported today from the virus and the total toll stands at 54. Meanwhile, one more location (House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh) has been added to the list of Containment Zones in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Containment zones to 100.

To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days. The containment zones are the areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. (ANI)