Maha COVID-19 tally over 9,000 with 729 new cases, 31 deaths

With 729 new patients, the numberof coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 9,318 onTuesday, while the death toll reached 400 with 31 peoplesuccumbing to the pandemic during the day, a health officialsaid

The state's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 9,318, new cases 729, deaths 400, discharged1,388, active cases 7,530 and people tested so far 1,29,931

