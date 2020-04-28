Maha COVID-19 tally over 9,000 with 729 new cases, 31 deaths

Maha COVID-19 tally over 9,000 with 729 new cases, 31 deathsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:25 IST
With 729 new patients, the numberof coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 9,318 onTuesday, while the death toll reached 400 with 31 peoplesuccumbing to the pandemic during the day, a health officialsaid
The state's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 9,318, new cases 729, deaths 400, discharged1,388, active cases 7,530 and people tested so far 1,29,931
PTI NDKRK KRK
