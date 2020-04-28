Maha COVID-19 tally crosses 9000 with 729 new cases, 31 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 729 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally to 9,318. With 31 patients dying, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 400, said a state health official.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are, thus, as follows: Positive cases 9,318, new cases 729, deaths 400, discharged 1,388, active cases 7,530 and people tested so far 1,29,931. Mumbai city alone reported increase of 393 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking its tally to 6,169. The state capital has reported deaths of 244 patients so far.

Overall, the Thane division, which includes Mumbai and surrounding areas, has reported 7,223 cases and 263 deaths so far. There are 1,288 cases of COVID-19 in Pune division with 89 deaths so far. Pune city has reported 1,044 cases and 76 deaths to date.

The Kolhapur division that covers Western Maharashtra and Konkan has 48 cases and two deaths, followed by Nashik division reporting 313 cases and 27 deaths, the health official said. The Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has reported 108 cases of COVID-19 along with six deaths, while Latur division has reported 19 cases and one death so far.

There are 155 cases in Akola division and nine deaths while 139 cases and one death in Nagpur division. The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment in Maharashtra is 25 while two have succumbed to coronavirus infection, the official said.

Though the state reported 31 deaths on Tuesday, the health official maintained that some of the deaths took place between April 20 and 27 but were cumulatively mentioned in Tuesday's report. Four deaths in Jalgaon were from the last four days, the official said.

"Out of 31 deaths, 25 are from Mumbai city, four from Jalgaon and two from Pune city," he said. There are 664 active containment zones in the state.

9,361 official squads have so far completed surveillance of 38.30 lakh population. Further, 1,388 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

1,55,170 people were placed in home quarantine while 9,917 are in institutional quarantine, the official said. PTI ND KRK KRK.