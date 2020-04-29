Left Menu
Wife, mother-in-law among three held for man's murder in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:35 IST
Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a railway carpenter, said police on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as the victim's wife Rishika, mother-in-law Rama Devi and her paramour Davendra, alias Kansa.

The victim, identified as Surjeet, was a resident of the Punjab Lines colony. He lived there with his wife and a four-year-old son. DSP Dharmendra Chauhan said the accused have confessed to their crime.

During investigation, police found discrepancies in their statements after which they were arrested. Police said they admitted that Surjeet was opposing his mother-in-law Rama’s illicit relationship with Kansa.

Rishika knew about it but never objected to the relationship. Surjeet often had an argument with them over the issue.

On Monday, he again had an argument with them after which the accused allegedly made a plan to eliminate him. Police said Rama invited the victim for a dinner at her residence.

According to the plan, they hit him on his head with an iron rod and strangled him to death. They threw the body in a nearby vacant dilapidated house. The body was found in a poll of blood by police, the DSP said.

