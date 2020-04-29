784 detained in Manipur for violating curfew, lockdown; fine of Rs 1 lakh imposed

A total of 784 people in Manipur were detained on Tuesday for violating the curfew and the lockdown order and a collective fine amounting to Rs 1 lakh was imposed on them, police said. The curfew violators along with 651 vehicles were detained, said L Kailun, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in-charge of law and order.

They were produced before the magistrates concerned and a total fine of Rs 1,00,520 was imposed for defying the lockdown order and the curfew imposed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, a statement said. Police said strict action will be taken against those who continue to violate the restrictions.

A state-wide curfew was declared in Manipur on March 24 after a woman had tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The nationwide lockdown was imposed the next day. The Manipur Police detained 1,658 people for violating the curfew and the lockdown norms over the past two days and collected fines amounting to Rs 1.99 lakh, the senior officer said.