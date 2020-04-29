Left Menu
First prayer at Char Dham will be observed in PM Modi's name, says Uttarakhand Tourism Minister

The first prayers at Char Dham will be observed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Satpal Maharaj, Minister for culture and tourism in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:39 IST
Uttarakhand Minister for culture and tourism Satpal Maharaj speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The first prayers at Char Dham will be observed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Satpal Maharaj, Minister for culture and tourism in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. "Our tourism has impacted due to lockdown in wake of COVID-19, but our temples are opened. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri have already opened. Portals Of Baba Kedarnath temple will be open tomorrow. The first prayers at all the Char Dham will be observed in the name of PM Modi," Maharaj told ANI.

Earlier today, Kedarnath temple was decorated as its portals are scheduled to be open on Wednesday. As per the statement of the temple, only 16 people, including the Chief Priest of the temple, to be present when the portals of the temple open. 'Darshan' for the devotees will not be allowed at the temple as of now.

Commenting upon the prospects of tourism in the state, Mahraj said: "We will write to the central government to allow tourism in 9 green zone districts. We will follow social distancing and other guidelines even while we allow tourism in the state." (ANI)

