Centre to expand Jal Shakti Abhiyan activities during monsoon

The Centre has decided to utilise the forthcoming monsoon season to expand its water conservation efforts under the national Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 09:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has decided to utilise the forthcoming monsoon season to expand its water conservation efforts under the national Jal Shakti Abhiyan. "Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed to take up MGNREGA works/ drinking water and sanitation works during lockdown with priority to be given to irrigation and water conservation works," it added.

Central and State sector schemes in irrigation and water conservation sectors have also been allowed to be implemented with suitable dovetailing with MGNREGA works. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has stated in a press note that due to the current health emergency in the country, "Central Government officials will not be deployed in Abhiyan this summer".

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti also ensured that all the work will be carried out under strict implementation of social distancing and use of face covers/ masks and other necessary precautions. The work pertaining to the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, removal of encroachments in the water bodies, desilting of lakes and ponds, construction/ strengthening of inlets/outlets, catchment area treatment will be done under this initiative.

"Rejuvenation of small rivers through community-driven River Basin Management practices may also be initiated," it added. (ANI)

