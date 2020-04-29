Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breather for anti-CAA vandals: Recovery notices put on hold due to COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:30 IST
Breather for anti-CAA vandals: Recovery notices put on hold due to COVID-19 lockdown

Anti-CAA protesters, who were served recovery notices to the tune of over Rs 1.41 crore for allegedly damaging government properties here, can breathe easy for a while as the order has been put "on hold" in view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) broke out in the Uttar Pradesh capital on December 19 last year and government properties were damaged in Khadra, Parivartan Chowk, Thakurganj and Kaiserbagh areas. There was brick-batting and several vehicles were also vandalised.

Taking strong note of this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to analyse the damages and realise penalty from those involved in the acts. "The process to recover damages and of attaching properties of those involved in the state capital is on hold as only essential activities are going on. Once, the lockdown is over, action will certainly be taken," Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI.

The administration had served notices to 53 persons on the basis of police reports and the deadline for recovery was first week of April, after which the process of attachment of properties was to start. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was imposed for 21 days from March 25 to prevent the spread of the disease. It was extended to May 3 by the central government.

As per details, in the Khadra area 13 protesters were identified and loss of property was estimated at Rs 21,76,000, while in Parivartan Chowk, 24 persons were identified and loss was estimated at Rs 69,65,000. In the Thakurganj area, 10 persons were identified and the loss was Rs 47,85,800, while in Kaiserbagh six protesters were identified and the loss there was Rs 1,75,000.

All these 53 persons were served recovery notices by the administration and were asked to deposit the amount or face further action. The administration had put up several hoardings across Lucknow identifying those accused of violence during the protests.

The Allahabad High Court, however,  ordered the removal of posters put up by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow which have information and photographs of alleged 'vandals' and directed the district magistrate and divisional commissioner to get the posters and hoardings removed. It had observed that putting up the posters was "unwarranted interference in privacy of people".

The Supreme Court too had questioned the powers of the Uttar Pradesh government to put up roadside posters of those accused of vandalism, and refused to interfere with the high court's order to take them down. The apex court had told the state government that there was no law as of now to let it put up hoardings of those accused of vandalism.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the March 9 order of the Allahabad High Court that directed the state administration to remove the posters. The hoardings can still be seen on the streets of the city making the intentions of the government clear that it will stand by it's decision of recovery..

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

President Trump hails U.S. coronavirus testing as infections cross a million

The United States has reported more than a million coronavirus infections only because of its testing, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hailing the effort as being much better than any other country in the world.The Twitter comment...

Clix Capital Builds Seamless Customer Service Amid Lockdown

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirFounded by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix Capital, Indias leading digital NBFC has managed to build a loan book size of Rs. 5,000 crores across 3M customers in a short span of four years. This has been d...

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

New rumours about Kim Jong Un pour in daily. The North Korean leader is dead. Or hes very ill. Or maybe hes just recuperating in his luxury compound. As speculation about his health builds, an underlying question looms for professional spie...

3 killed in Rishkhor area, Kabul suicide attack

At least three civilians were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide attack close to the gate of the special operations unit in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Commandos Special Unit said. The attack took place ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020