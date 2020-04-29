Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire in HAL premises, no casualties reported

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:50 IST
Fire in HAL premises, no casualties reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out at the Hindustan Aeronauticals Ltd (HAL) premises near here on Wednesday even as the fire fighters toiled hard to extinguish it. According to police, the chemical fire was noticed at about 9 am and within half-an-hour there were raging flames billowing thick smoke.

Soon the fire tenders rushed to the spot. However, till afternoon it could not be controlled.

The magnesium scrap stockpile had caught fire, they said. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The entire area was cordoned off and fire isolated. No casualties are reported, they added.

Later, in a statement, the HAL said the blaze erupted in the scrap yard of its forge and foundry division. "The scrap included magnesium metal. The fire has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers.

There is no damage to any property and no casualty reported due to the fire. An investigation is on," he added.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed PESB chief Former Finance Secretary Raji'

Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar was on Wednesday appointed as the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board PESB, the governments headhunter for top level posts in public sector undertakings. Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS offic...

EU opens new legal case against Poland over muzzling judges

The European Unions executive on Wednesday started a new legal case against the nationalist Polish government for muzzling judges in the blocs largest ex-communist country. The EU has long accused the ruling Law and Justice PiS party of und...

Trump order keeping meat packing plants open worries unions

President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nations food supply. The order signed Tuesday uses the Defense Production Act to cl...

10 arrested for attacking policemen enforcing lockdown in Howrah

Ten persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting policemen enforcing lockdown in the coronavirus red zone of Howrah district last evening. According to a senior official of the Howrah police commissionarte, a total of 10 pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020