Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two prisoners of Sabarmati jail test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:49 IST
Two prisoners of Sabarmati jail test positive for coronavirus

Two prisoners of the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Both of them recently arrived at the jail and as a precaution, they were kept at the prison's isolation ward, which is away from the main campus where nearly 2,400 prisoners are lodged, Sabarmati jail's deputy superintendent of police D V Rana said.

While the two prisoners were lodged at the jail's isolation ward, their samples were sent for testing which came out positive in the last three days and they were subsequently admitted to hospital, he said. One of them is a murder convict who returned after completing his parole on April 25, while the other is a rape case accused who was brought to the jail by police on April 26, Rana said.

"As per the protocol to curb the spread of COVID-19, when the murder convict returned on April 25, we kept him in the jail's isolation ward and sent his samples for test. After the test came out positive for coronavirus, he was sent to the civil hospital the next day directly from the isolation facility," the official said. Later, on April 26, an undertrial in a rape case was brought to the jail by Isanpur police.

"The undertrial later tested positive for coronavirus, following which he was also shifted to the civil hospital on April 27 from the isolation ward," Rana said. He said all prisoners inside the jail are screened twice a week by doctors to check for any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Gujarat government recently suggested some safety measures following the fear of spread of the disease in jails that are overcrowded with inmates. Some prisoners involved in less serious offences have been released on parole from various jails across the state.

PTI PJT PD GK GK.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Curtailed movement, suspension of tolling to see toll revenues dipping 8.5%: Crisil

Curtailed movement of people and goods as also suspension of tolling across the country from March 25 amid coronavirus outbreak will lead to a de-growth of 12.5 per cent in traffic and 8.5 per cent in toll revenues this fiscal, according to...

Northern Chinese region including Beijing to ease COVID-19 curbs

A populous region in northern China that includes Beijing will ease restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, as the country gradually transitions to a new state of normal amid dwindling cases of COVID-19.The municipal...

Boeing posts second straight quarter of loss, to further cut 787 production

Boeing Co reported a loss for the second straight quarter and said on Wednesday it would further reduce the production of 787 Dreamliner to seven jets a month amid a slump in travel demand.It expects to resume 737 MAX production at low rate...

Excise dept pegs losses at Rs 2,050 cr due to lockdown

With liquor shops in Karnataka shut since March 24 due to the COVID-19 related lockdown and to remain so at least till May 3, the State Excise Department has pegged its losses for the period at Rs 2,050 crore. Our loss is Rs 50 crore per da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020