35 labourers on way to Raebareli in UP intercepted, sent back to their accommodations

35 labourers on way to Raebareli in UP intercepted, sent back to their accommodationsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:19 IST
Around 35 labourers along with their families who were cycling their way to their homes in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli amid the lockdown were intercepted by the police, officials said on Wednesday. They were counselled and sent back to their accommodations, they said. Police said the labourers along with their families lived in south Delhi's Aya nagar Pahari in Ambedkar Nagar colony and were intercepted in south Delhi's Jonapur village on Tuesday night. When the police asked them whether they were facing problems in the national capital, they said they were informed by some people that labourers had started getting work in Raibareli and that is why, they were moving there in search of work, officials said. The labourers were counselled and asked not to leave the city until the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus was over, a senior police official said. Later, all of them returned to their accommodations, he said. In another incident, 13 labourers along with four children, who were coming from Panipat in Haryana were intercepted by the police on Wednesday. They were going to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh on foot. They were provided lunch and the children were given milk. They were later shifted to a shelter home, police said.
