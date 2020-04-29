Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura plans to start 'neighbourhood classes' amid lockdown

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:46 IST
Tripura plans to start 'neighbourhood classes' amid lockdown

The Tripura government is considering to start 'neighbourhood classes' of up to five students amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Wednesday. An educator will teach a maximum of five students by maintaining social distancing, at his house or in the residence of any of his students in the neighbourhood, he said.

Nath, who attended a video conference with Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday along with education ministers of other states, said Tripura is ready to start the neighbourhood classes and is waiting for the Centre's approval. "We are ready to start the neighbourhood classes and are waiting for instructions from the MHRD. We have told the teachers about the initiative and have got a good response from them," he said.

The state government is assessing the requirement of the teachers for the initiative, he said. Meanwhile, the education department has already started virtual classes through the cable television network, Nath said, adding that the 13 channels have been broadcasting one-hour-long classes every day.

The government has also requested the Prasar Bharati to allot a two-hour slot every day for broadcasting classes, which are also being uploaded on the 'Siksha Bandhu' YouTube account, he said. Meanwhile, class 10 and 12 board examination answer sheets are being evaluated by maintaining social distancing, Nath said.

Examinations of classes 3 to 8, 9 and 11 are over and the assessment of the answer sheets are also complete, he said. The state government has sought an additional fund of Rs 13 crore from the MHRD for providing two more eggs for every child in the mid-day meals, Nath said.

The state government has also urged the Centre to release pending funds of Rs 36 crore under the Samagra Sikha Abhiyan and Rs. 9.89 crore under the Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM), he said. "We have also urged other state governments to allow stranded students from Tripura to return to their homes. The Tripura government will arrange transportation for them," Nath said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

Horse racing-Cheltenham should not have taken place, says Racing Ireland CEO

The Cheltenham horse racing festival should probably not have been allowed to go ahead last month shortly before Britain went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh has said. Around 60,000 specta...

US places 10 countries including India on 'Priority Watch List' for IP protection

The US on Wednesday placed India on the Priority Watch List for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its Intellectual Property framework on long-standing and new challenges that have negatively affected American right holders over ...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020