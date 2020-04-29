Pak shells forward posts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said. The Pakistani troops initiated small arms firing and mortar shelling around 5.15 pm in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch, he said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border shelling between both the sides was going on when last reports came in, the spokesperson added. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.