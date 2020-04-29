Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt employees will get full salary of April on May 8: Sarma

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:01 IST
Assam govt employees will get full salary of April on May 8: Sarma

Assam government would pay its employees full salary of April on May eight, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. He said the state government has initiated a slew of austerity measures to tide over the present economic crisis arising due to the lockdown.

It is not only Assam but the entire country which is facing the crisis and many states have taken measures to defer partial payment of salaries but "we have decided to pay full salaries in May", the minister said at a press conference here. Assam has faced an 80 per cent drop in revenue collection in April this year with only Rs 193 crore collected as against Rs 932.56 crore in the same month in 2019, he said.

"The Cabinet has, therefore, decided to promote fiscal discipline without restricting the operational efficiency of the government and it will come into effect immediately", he said. The measures will be reviewed as the situation develops and steps will be taken accordingly, Sarma said.

The Governor, Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers have already decided to donate 30 per cent of their salaries to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, he said. Remunerations of Chairman and Vice Chairman of all PSUs, Corporations and Boards will be reduced by 25 per cent from May one.

Release of MLA Area Development Fund will remain suspended in the first four months of the current financial year or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the minister said. Regarding administrative approval, no new development schemes can be initiated without the concurrence of the Finance department except for all central sector schemes.

Establishment expenditure has been limited to only ten per cent, instead of the 20 per cent sanctioned in the budget, in the first quarter of the financial year, he said. All expenses related to industrial exemptions, subsidies and incentives of various sectors have been suspended till further orders and there will be no reimbursement of GST to industries in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Purchase of vehicles is banned, except in case of ambulances and vehicles required for police duty and these can be bought only with the approval of the chief minister, the minister said. Organising conferences, seminars, workshops, fairs and functions is totally banned in the first quarter of the financial year and if required, will be held by video conferencing.

Executive class travel will not be allowed except in the case of Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Justice and judges of the Guwahati High Court and the Chief Secretary. General Administration department will use discretion in declaration of visiting dignitaries as state guests, he said.

Officers will not be allowed to attend any foreign training course, workshop or seminar outside the country for which the expenditure has to be borne by the state government, Sarma added..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN

Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was on Wednesday appointed as Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

Horse racing-Cheltenham should not have taken place, says Racing Ireland CEO

The Cheltenham horse racing festival should probably not have been allowed to go ahead last month shortly before Britain went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh has said. Around 60,000 specta...

US places 10 countries including India on 'Priority Watch List' for IP protection

The US on Wednesday placed India on the Priority Watch List for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its Intellectual Property framework on long-standing and new challenges that have negatively affected American right holders over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020