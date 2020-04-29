Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parties supporting MVA urge Maha Guv to nominate Uddhav as MLC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:05 IST
Parties supporting MVA urge Maha Guv to nominate Uddhav as MLC

Leaders of four small parties supporting the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday urged Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to take a decision on the state Cabinet's proposal to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the Legislative Council member. Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year. He has to become a member by May 28 when he completes six months in office. Otherwise he will cease to the chief minister.

The state cabinet twice made recommendations to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the governor's quota. In their joint letter to Koshyari, the leaders of the parties supporting the ruling MVA said that the governor should clarify the reasons as to why he has not nonimated Thackeray so far.

Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil, Janata Dal (S) Maharashtra president Sharad Patil, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana's Raju Shetti and RPI (S) leader Shyam Gaikwad have written this letter. In the letter, these parties recalled that the Maharashtra Cabinet had proposed Thackeray's appointment to the state legislative Council as the governor's nominee on April 9 first and reminded him about it on April 28 (Tuesday), but the decision is yet to be taken.

The leaders said that there is "confusion" among the people on the issue and they (the people) are "clueless" since no decision has been taken yet. "The confusion about the chief minister's post is not right at a time when the state led by Thackeray is combating the COVID-19 crisis," they said in the letter also signed by ex-Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse Patil, Pratap Hogade and Prabhakar Narkar of the JD(S) and Raju Korde of the PWP.

"Given the current situation, people are expecting you as the head of the state to take immediate decision regarding the appointment of Uddhav Thackeray (as MLC) and ask him (Thackeray) to focus on the fight against coronavirus," they said in the letter. They also said that people should also know if there is any technical problem in the cabinet's decision.

"The decision regarding Shri Uddhav Thackeray's appointment to the legislative Council should be taken immediately. And people should know the reasons behind not taking that decision, so that the confusion among the people is cleared," they said..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to the UN

Seasoned diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was on Wednesday appointed as Indias Permanent Representative to the United Nations. A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti...

PCB legal advisor Rizvi files defamation case against Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has yet again landed himself into trouble after PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi filed a criminal as well as defamation suit against the former fast bowler for his allegedly inappropriate comments against him in a YouTube show...

Horse racing-Cheltenham should not have taken place, says Racing Ireland CEO

The Cheltenham horse racing festival should probably not have been allowed to go ahead last month shortly before Britain went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh has said. Around 60,000 specta...

US places 10 countries including India on 'Priority Watch List' for IP protection

The US on Wednesday placed India on the Priority Watch List for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its Intellectual Property framework on long-standing and new challenges that have negatively affected American right holders over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020