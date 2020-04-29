J-K admin grants land to landslide-hit 132 families in Udhampur

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday granted five marla land on lease basis each to the 132 families who were rendered homeless by a landslide in 2014 in Saddal village of Udhampur district, an official spokesman said. In order to provide relief to the landslide victims of Saddal village, the Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday accorded sanction to the grant of five marla land on lease basis each to the 132 families affected due to the natural calamity in 2014, he said.

As per the decision, 71 families would be provided land in Mansar village and 61 affected families in Debriah village in the district for their rehabilitation, the spokesman said. A massive landslide struck Saddal village in September 2014, rendering 134 families homeless. The Administrative Council also accorded sanction to the transfer of Shamilat (Kahcharai) land measuring 60 kanals (three hectares) situated in Chandhara village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir to the School Education Department for establishing a Kendriya Vidyalaya, the spokesman said.