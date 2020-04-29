Left Menu
WB Imams' Association urges Muslims to deposit donation amounts at local mosques

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:43 IST
The West Bengal Imams' Association has urged members of the Muslim community, who usually make donations during the month of Ramadan, to deposit the amount at their local mosques for distribution among the needy during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Chairman of the association, Mohammed Yahia, told PTI on Wednesday that it has already sent letters to over 26,000 mosques under its fold in this regard.

"Those who usually give money for Iftar and Zakat, may please channelise the cash to your mosque committees this time. They will collect the amount and distribute among the poor Muslims and non-Muslims. We will put up the names of respective donors on a board," the association said in the letter. Mosques in different districts have started the process, Yahia said.

The Ketuapul Jama Masjid in Howrah said it has begun distributing cash and food packets among the poor in the neighbourhood. "We have come to the aid of around 250 people of whom one-fourth are Muslims," an official of the mosque committee said.

