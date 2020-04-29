Left Menu
Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Lebanon, Colombia, Jamaica, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:54 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Lebanon, Colombia, Grenada, Jamaica, Uruguay and Trinidad and Tobago and held discussions on strengthening cooperation and partnership as well as the coronavirus pandemic. In conversation with Lebanon Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, Jaishankar discussed economic cooperation, including in agriculture. "Cordial conversation with FM @HittiNassif of #Lebanon. Discussed economic cooperation, including in agriculture. Appreciated his warm words about the Indian contingent in UNIFIL. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

In conversation with Colombia Foreign Minister Claudia Blum de Barberi, Jaishankar reviewed the ongoing discussions on trade and energy. "Heard warm sentiments on India from FM Claudia Blum de Barberi of #Colombia. Reviewed ongoing discussions on trade and energy. Hope to expand our ITEC cooperation. Expressed our practical solidarity in the fight against #coronavirus. Will facilitate the return of Colombian nationals back home," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

Jaishankar also spoke to Grenada Foreign Minister Peter David. "Caught up with good friend FM Peter David of #Grenada. Glad to learn that their #coronavirus response has been effective. Our conversation covered health cooperation and development partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Foreign Minister discussed cooperation in IT and healthcare with Trinidad and Tobago Foreign Minister Dennis Moses. "Spoke to FM Dennis Moses of #TrinidadAndTobago. Look forward to an early meeting of our Joint Commission. Will work together on IT cooperation and healthcare," Jaishankar said in a tweet. He also spoke to Jamaica Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith and discussed the coronavirus challenge.

"So nice to talk to FM Kamina Johnson Smith of #Jamaica. A good exchange on tackling the #coronavirus challenge. Assured her that India will be a reliable provider of medicines, both generally and to combat coronavirus," Jaishankar said in a tweet. "Also committed to the economic recovery of St. Catherine parish. Thank her for taking care of the Indian community," he said. After talking to the Finance Minister of Uruguay, Jaishankar tweeted, "A congratulatory call to FM @ernesto_talvi of #Uruguay. So glad we could make some medical contribution to combating the #coronavirus challenge. Explored economic cooperation possibilities. Looking forward to welcoming him in India." PTI UZM RDM RDM

