Guj: Four die of COVID-19 in Vadodara in 24 hrs; toll 19

Vadodara in Gujarat has reported four deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday, its highest single-day tally, taking the total number of the fatalities to 19, officials said. In another development, seven reporters, including three from Delhi and other locals, have tested positive for coronavirus, said IAS officer Vinod Rao, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to oversee COVID-19 operations in Vadodara.

Vadodara is one of the three districts, others being Ahmedabad and Surat, that together account for nearly 90 per cent of the total coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat, a senior officer had said on Tuesday. The four deceased included two men and as many women, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) said in a release.

"They were undergoing treatment at government-run hospitals in Vadodara. A total of 19 patients have died so far due to the viral infection," it stated. Meanwhile, Rao said that three of the seven reporters who have tested positive for coronavirus came to Vadodara from Delhi to cover the ground situation while four others are locals.

"On Tuesday, the VMC had organised a check-up camp for local reporters and collected samples of about 60 media persons. Of them, seven reporters tested positive for coronavirus," said Rao. According to sources, the three reporters from Delhi include a woman. They all are associated with a prominent national news portal.

While one of the four local media persons works for a Gujarati newspaper, another is with a local news channel. Rest two are associated with local web portals, sources said..