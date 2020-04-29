COVID-19: RSS imparting primary medical training to youth

Apart from providing food to needy, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also started imparting primary medical training related to COVID-19 to youth in Delhi so that these volunteers can come forward to help the government, in case the need arises. "Swayamsevaks work according to the need of the hour. The kind of services that are required in this coronavirus crisis, it seems that coronavirus patients may need nursing and medical support. Keeping this in mind, training is being imparted to Swayamsevaks," said Anil Gupta, Sah Prant Karyavah.

The Sangh is also sending PPE kits, masks and sanitizers across the country. According to the organization, it has distributed a total of 3.31 lakh protection equipment including masks and sanitizer since the lockdown began last month. Sewa Bharati of RSS is distributing more than 800 face covers daily. RSS has distributed more than 1.39 lakh ration kits and over 33 lakh food packets in Delhi.

"We have helped over 13 lakh need people and 11,227 workers have been engaged in this work in Delhi," Ritesh Kumar, RSS's Delhi Prachar Pramukh said. (ANI)