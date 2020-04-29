Left Menu
Development News Edition

No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in last 6 days: Official

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:53 IST
No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in last 6 days: Official

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the last six days, a senior health official said on Wednesday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported and the number of active cases in the state is 10, the official said.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state. The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2. "Of the 386 samples sent for testing on Wednesday, 380 tested negative for the infection while reports of the rest are awaited," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLBSGMC) Nerchowk in Mandi, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan. Four active cases from Una, two cases each from Chamba and Hamirpur and one case each from Kangra and Sirmaur are being treated at Tanda's RPGMC, Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur and the Katha's ESIC in Baddi.

Twelve patients from Una district, five from Solan, four from Chamba, three from Kangra and one from Sirmaur have recovered from the infection so far. Four patients were taken to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh Police use drones to monitor COVID-19 lockdown

The Arunachal Pradesh Police is using drones to ensure the proper implementation of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the states Srikalahasti town. As part of the lockdown, the police are holding bandobast heavily. We are monitoring that ...

India 53rd in budget transparency, accountability in IBP survey

India has been placed at 53rd position among 117 nations in terms of budget transparency and accountability, according to the Open Budget Survey released on Wednesday. The survey, conducted by International Budget Partnership IBP, has provi...

Conditional permissions being given to some industries to operate: Hry CM

Haryana has begun granting conditional permission to some industries outside containments zones to start operating with requisite precautions, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Wednesday. Permissions are being given to industries to start ...

Coronavirus patient dies in Nagpur; another gives birth

Nagpur, Apr 29 PTIA 70-year-old coronavirus patient died at Indira Gandhi Government MedicalCollege Hospital IGGMCH here on Wednesday. On the same premises, a 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child during the day and tested positive for v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020