Assam CM chaired flood preparedness meeting

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was on Wednesday chaired a flood preparedness meeting at Janata Bhawan to tackle flood amid COVID-19. Sonowal directed officials to immediately take every necessary measures in 18 flood-prone districts. He also instructed officials to get ready with the skilled labour forces to control the situation.

Officials were further instructed to complete the construction works of embankments across the state soon. Meanwhile, officials apprised the Chief Minister that from May 1, flood control rooms will be set up at every district and sub-division across Assam.

Sonowal also announced that Assam government will provide 100 boats to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for making swift rescue operation during floods. (ANI)