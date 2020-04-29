Left Menu
COVID-19: Lufthansa airlines makes wearing mouth-nose cover mandatory

The Lufthansa Airlines on Tuesday decided to make the wearing of mouth-nose cover compulsory for passengers throughout their journey after the resumption of services from May 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:25 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Lufthansa Airlines on Tuesday decided to make the wearing of mouth-nose cover compulsory for passengers throughout their journey after the resumption of services from May 4. "In addition, the company recommends that passengers wear them throughout the entire journey, i.e. also before or after the flight at the airport, whenever the required minimum distance cannot be guaranteed without restriction," Lufthansa Group said in a statement.

The obligation to wear the mask will preliminarily apply until August 31, 2020. "Despite numerous adjustments to service procedures, it is not always possible to maintain the required distance on a flight. Therefore, this measure serves as additional protection for all passengers," it read.

The statement mentions that all flight attendants on Lufthansa Group flights in direct contact with customers will also wear a corresponding mask. All passengers are requested to bring their own mouth and nose cover. "A reusable fabric mask is recommended, but all other types of coverings such as simple disposable masks or scarves are also possible. The airlines will inform their passengers in advance by SMS or e-mail and on their websites about the new regulation," it added.

The current regulation of Lufthansa Group Airlines to keep the neighbouring seat free in Economy and Premium Economy Class will no longer apply, as wearing the mouth-nose cover provides adequate health protection. "All Lufthansa Group aircraft are equipped with the highest quality air filters, which guarantee air quality similar to that in an operating theatre. In addition, the air circulates vertically instead of being distributed throughout the cabin," read the statement. (ANI)

