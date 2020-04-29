PM Modi discusses coronavirus issue with his Bangladeshi counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and discussed with her the COVID-19 situation and how the two neighbours can collaborate in the fight against the deadly virus. "Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her and the people of Bangladesh on the holy month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it," Modi tweeted.

"Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities," he asserted. An official statement later said the two leaders discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and briefed each other about the steps being taken to mitigate its effects in the respective countries. They expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on between the leaders of the SAARC countries on March 15.

PM Modi thanked Sheikh Hasina for her country's contribution of USD 1.5 million towards SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Hasina thanked PM Modi for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat COVID-19 in the region and for supplying aid to Bangladesh, both in terms of medical supplies and capacity building.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland waterways and air. Modi, recalling the shared bonds of history, culture, language and fraternal ties, expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, and ensured India's readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

He conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and all the friendly people of Bangladesh, in this historic "Mujib Barsho" or Mujib year to mark the birth centenary of the founding leader of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman..