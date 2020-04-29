Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi discusses coronavirus issue with his Bangladeshi counterpart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:31 IST
PM Modi discusses coronavirus issue with his Bangladeshi counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and discussed with her the COVID-19 situation and how the two neighbours can collaborate in the fight against the deadly virus. "Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her and the people of Bangladesh on the holy month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it," Modi tweeted.

"Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities," he asserted. An official statement later said the two leaders discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and briefed each other about the steps being taken to mitigate its effects in the respective countries. They expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on between the leaders of the SAARC countries on March 15.

PM Modi thanked Sheikh Hasina for her country's contribution of USD 1.5 million towards SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Hasina thanked PM Modi for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat COVID-19 in the region and for supplying aid to Bangladesh, both in terms of medical supplies and capacity building.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland waterways and air. Modi, recalling the shared bonds of history, culture, language and fraternal ties, expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, and ensured India's readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

He conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and all the friendly people of Bangladesh, in this historic "Mujib Barsho" or Mujib year to mark the birth centenary of the founding leader of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline

Germans must persevere with social distancing or risk exponential growth in the number of coronavirus cases, four leading science institutes said on Wednesday.Germany began easing its lockdown last week when some shops were allowed to open ...

Special court in Delhi reserves order on bail of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in money laundering case

A special court here has reserved the order on the bail of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case related to illegally receiving foreign funding. Enforcement Directorate ED Counsel Amit Mahajan and Advocate Nitesh Rana ...

Colombia to offer legal benefits to those who leave gangs

Colombia will offer individuals who leave crime gangs and rebel dissident groups legal benefits including reduced sentences in an effort to weaken illegal armed groups, the Andean countrys high peace commissioner said on Wednesday. Until no...

UK has 2nd-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, new figures show

The United Kingdom now has Europes second-highest official death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures on Wednesday that cover fatalities in all settings, including in nursing homes. Some 26,097 people died afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020