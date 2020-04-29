COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 3,439; two deaths reported

COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 3,439; two deaths reportedPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:29 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 3,439 on Wednesday, with two deaths being reported, according to the Delhi government. According to data shared by the Delhi government, 125 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday.
The number of fatalities due to the deadly virus has gone up to 56 now. Till Tuesday, the number of cases stood at 3,314.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi