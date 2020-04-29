New guidelines giving relaxations in some districts will come into effect from May 4: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that new guidelines giving some relaxations to several districts would come into effect from May 4.

"New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come," Ministry tweeted.

This is in the backdrop of the second phase of nationwide lockdown, which is slated to end on May 3. The first phase of the lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14. (ANI)