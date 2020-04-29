3 SSB jawans, 1 police constable injured in grenade attack by terrorists in old Srinagar
Three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans and one police constable sustained minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at joint naka party of SSB and police at Nowhatta in old Srinagar city on Wednesday, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG), SSB.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:45 IST
Three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans and one police constable sustained minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at joint naka party of SSB and police at Nowhatta in old Srinagar city on Wednesday, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG), SSB. Further details in the incident are awaited.
In another incident, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Zainapora in Shopian district on Tuesday, informed Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday. The joint operation, conducted by Army's 55 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), Shopian Police and CRPF had started yesterday and continued through the night. Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered. (ANI)
