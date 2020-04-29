Five held, over 60 booked for attacking corona warriors in Kanpur: SP

Five residents of Gulab Ghosi Masjid locality here in the city were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a team of policemen and health workers, visiting the area for tracing people who had come in contact of a COVID-19 patient earlier, said officials. Besides arresting five persons, the police also detained ten others and are ascertaining their roles in attacking the corona warriors and damaging public property, said Kanpur (West) Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar.

Kumar said police have booked ten identified miscreants and 50 other unidentified ones for committing various offences under Indian Penal Code and other penal laws in the incident, which occurred early on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of the attack, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described assailants as “corona carriers” “spreading anarchy in society”, asserting that “it’s not at all acceptable”.

He said “strict action against them, not only under the provisions of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act, but also under relevant sections of the IPC, Gangster Act and NSA”. "Some persons tried to show their audacity in Kanpur. I want to make it clear to police officials that those persons, who have attacked policemen and health officials, should be identified and strict action should be initiated against them,” said Adityanath.

“These people are working as corona carrier, spreading anarchy in the society, which is not acceptable,” said the chief minister. The incident occurred in Gulab Ghosi Masjid area under Bajaria police station of the city, where a team of police personnel and medical workers had gone for “contact-tracing” for a COVID-19 patient.

"Trouble began when nine first contacts of a COVID-19 patient were taken for an institutional quarantine centre for isolation. As the news spread in the locality, people began thronging the area and tried to attack the health workers,” said Kanpur SP Kumar. But with the medicare workers already having left the scene by then, the mob vented its fury against policemen, still present in the area, and attacked and injured some of them, he said. "As many as five persons were already arrested for attacking police. We have detained 10 more people suspected to have attacked the police and attempted to vandalise public property,” he said.

"Security has been beefed up with additional deployment of police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary and the situation is under control," said District Magistrate Brahmdeo Ram Tiwari. "The investigation is underway to find who all instigated the attack and are involved in damaging public property,” the DM said. Kanpur has reported 207 COVID-19 cases till date. As many as four COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the district, while 17 patients have recovered from the fatal infection and been discharged.

The count of active cases in the district stands at 186. Deprecating the violence against policemen and health workers, the chief minister further added, “When a team of medical professionals, security personnel, sanitation workers and people related to door-step delivery are risking their lives and serving 23 crore people of the state at war footing, a handful of people try to create disorder.” “It is not at all acceptable,” he fumed. “There should be effective action against such persons. Do not hesitate in taking action against them. Clear cut orders have been given. Guilty persons will be punished,” said Adityanath.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya too said stringent action would be initiated against those found guilty. PTI CORR NAV RAX RAX