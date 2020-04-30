Norway to reduce oil output from June to December -oil ministry

Norway, Western Europe's largest oil producer, will slash its output from June to December of 2020, the oil and energy ministry said on Wednesday, the first time in 18 years it has joined other major producers to shore up prices.

"We will cut Norwegian production by 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June and by 134,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2020. In addition, the start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021," Oil Minister Tina Bru said. "Consequently, the total Norwegian production in December 2020 will be 300,000 barrels less per day than originally planned by the companies. The regulation will cease by the end of the year," she added.

The Norwegian cuts are made from a reference point of 1.859 million bpd, and the upper limit of output in June will thus be 1.609 million bpd, while the upper limit in the second half of the year will be 1.725 million bpd, the ministry said. The OPEC+ group, comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries, agreed earlier this month to cut output by 9.7 million bpd in May and June, or about 10% of global supply.

The deal also called for producers outside the OPEC+, such as the United States, Canada, Brazil and Norway, to cut a further 5 million bpd. Norway's output and exports of natural gas will not be affected.