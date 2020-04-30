Left Menu
Development News Edition

A third of all nations lack laws to protect citizen’s online data and privacy

Reporting the results of a fresh survey on the adoption of cyber laws around the world, UNCTAD said that the vulnerability is even starker among the least developing countries, amounting to 43 per cent.

UN | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 06:31 IST
A third of all nations lack laws to protect citizen’s online data and privacy
“Given the rise in cybercrime, scams and online fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey results are very worrying”, said Shamika Sirimanne, head of UNCTAD’s technology and logistics division. Image Credit: Pixabay

A third of all nations lack laws to protect their citizen's online data and privacy, despite an 11 per cent uptick in the global adoption of data protection and privacy legislation since 2015, the United Nations' trade, investment and development body (UNCTAD) said on Wednesday.

Reporting the results of a fresh survey on the adoption of cyber laws around the world, UNCTAD said that the vulnerability is even starker among the least developing countries, amounting to 43 per cent.

The share is highest in Europe at 96 per cent, followed by 69 per cent in the Americas, 57 per cent in Asia and the Pacific, and 50 per cent in Africa.

"Given the rise in cybercrime, scams and online fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey results are very worrying", said Shamika Sirimanne, head of UNCTAD's technology and logistics division.

UNCTAD does not specifically collect data on cybercrime, but the agency told UN News that there has been a spike in complaints during the worldwide lockdowns. With millions now working from home, computer security is much more at risk than insecure work environments and with more transactions taking place online, fraud is on the rise.

Trust and protection

If e-commerce is to support development, consumers and businesses must feel that their online transactions are protected, especially at a time when digital tools are increasingly the only way to access goods and services, she said.

The survey, conducted in February, indicated that 10 per cent of countries have draft legislation on data protection and privacy in the pipeline that is expected to become law this year.

They include Brazil and Thailand, which – like Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and South Africa – are basing their legislation on the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, implemented two years ago this month.

Enforcement is key

UNCTAD noted, however, that once relevant legislation goes into place, it must be enforced – and developing countries often lack the resources they need to enforce the law.

The ever-changing cyber crime landscape and the resulting skills gap pose a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies and prosecutors, especially with regards to cross-border enforcement.

In adopting new cyber laws, countries should opt for technology-neutral legislation whenever possible, thus avoiding the need for regular revisions and to ensure compatibility among different legal systems, UNCTAD said.

Summarizing other key findings, UNCTAD said that globally, 81 per cent of countries have e-transaction laws, with Europe and the Americas having the highest share (98 per cent and 91 per cent respectively) and Africa the lowest (61 per cent).

Seventy-nine per cent have cybercrime legislation, but with wide variations between regions, from 89 per cent in Europea to 72 per cent in Africa.

Least developed nations, trailing behind

For online consumer protection, the global share is 56 per cent, but the rate of adoption once again varies between 73 per cent in Europe and 72 per cent in the Americas to 46 per cent in Africa.

"In general, least developing countries are trailing behind," UNCTAD said. The share with relevant laws is particularly weak for data and privacy protection (42 per cent) and consumer protection (40 per cent).

UNCTAD said that more than 60 countries took part in the survey. It also consulted with several international organizations and experts, including the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Council of Europe.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM thanks Centre for facilitating inter-state movement of stranded people

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday thanked the Centre for issuing guidelines to facilitate inter-state movement of students, pilgrims, tourists and workers, who were stranded in various parts of the country in view of the ...

Wearing face masks mandatory in Srinagar from May 1

Authorities in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir have made wearing face masks mandatory in all public places from Friday, officials said.&#160; From May 1, lets please make it sure to wear face mask at all times, at all places of con...

Tech Mahindra Q4 net falls 29 pc to Rs 804 cr

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 29 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 803.9 crore for the March quarter, 2019-20. The firm had logged a profit of Rs 1,132.5 crore in the year-ago same period, Tech Mahindra sa...

Sania Mirza nominated for Fed Cup Heart award

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday became the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award from the AsiaOceania zone along with Indonesias Priska Medelyn Nugrorho. Sania had recently made a comeback to Fed Cup after four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020